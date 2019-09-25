2019 Magic City Classic VIP Giveaway

A game unlike any other. A giveaway unlike any other.

The Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State is more than just a football game. It’s a cultural experience. And we’re giving away a VIP prize pack so you can experience it for yourself.

It’s a great chance to enjoy the game and everything our city has to offer, from the Negro Southern League Museum and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to Railroad Park and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. Have a look around our website to see for yourself. Register for your chance to win a trip to Birmingham. Or, make plans to visit on your own.

The prize pack includes: